Celeb Stylist Jason Bolden Shares Spring 2024 Fashion Must-Haves

Celeb stylist Jason Bolden shares his spring 2024 fashion must-haves, including a jewelry collab with 8 Other Reasons . The collection features chic and durable earrings, necklaces, and bracelets under $100.

Bolden emphasizes the importance of jewelry in completing an outfit and recommends a perfect watch and hoop earrings as essentials. He also mentions the trend of pairing Levi's with a crop t-shirt.

