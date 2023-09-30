Celeb hatmaker Eugenia Kim dismissed black, overweight people because only ‘white, blonde, skinny people’ play tennis: lawsuit

Kim allegedly rejected including black people in a campaign for a tennis fashion line, because “they don’t play tennis,” according to a lawsuit. A luxury hat maker whose pricey gear has been worn by Beyonce and Madonna allegedly rejected black and overweight people in a marketing campaign for a tennis fashion line, because “they don’t play” the sport, according to a lawsuit.

“It’s white, blonde, skinny people who play tennis,” Eugenia Kim insisted when challenged about a lack of diversity in the promotional material, her former marketing director claimed in court papers. Bridgette Sena said when she and another employee planned to include a plus-sized black model in the photo shoots for the new Kim line, the boss became upset and later fired her for complaining.

“I don’t want to hire a black model for a tennis campaign!” Kim allegedly said. “I play tennis every day and I have never seen a black person. I can’t even think of a black person except Serena [Williams].” headtopics.com

Kim continued to protest the planned photo shoot, adding, “Why would I shoot an XL model? No one shoots an XL. I never see fat…uh XL, people play.”

