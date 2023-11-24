Ceasefire between Israel and Hamas delayed but set to begin Friday

Although the ceasefire is set to last four days, it could be extended by up to six additional days if more hostages and prisoners are exchanged. The ceasefire between Israel and Hamas will begin Friday morning, Qatar said, a day later than originally announced, as negotiators worked out final details of the deal, which is to lead to the release of dozens of hostages held by militants and Palestinians imprisoned by Israel. The ceasefire promised some relief for the 2.

3 million Palestinians in Gaza who have endured weeks of Israeli bombardment, as well as families in Israel fearful for the fate of their loved ones taken captive during the conflict. The ceasefire appeared to hit a last-minute snag when Israel’s national security adviser, Tzachi Hanegbi, announced a one-day delay late Wednesday, without providing a reason. The ceasefire was originally set to begin Thursday morning. On Thursday, Majed al-Ansari, a spokesman for the Foreign Ministry of Qatar, which played a key role in mediating with Hamas, announced the ceasefire will start at 7 a.m. local time Friday (5 a.m. GMT)





10TV » / 🏆 560. in US

