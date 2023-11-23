Cease-fire in Gaza to Begin Friday, Delayed by a Day

A four-day cease-fire in Gaza between Israel and Hamas will began Friday morning, Qatar said, a day later than originally announced, as negotiators worked out final details of the deal, which is to lead to the release of dozens of hostages held by militants and Palestinians imprisoned by Israel. The diplomatic breakthrough promised some relief for the 2.

3 million Palestinians in Gaza who have endured weeks of Israeli bombardment, as well as families in Israel fearful for the fate of their loved ones taken captive during Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack that triggered the war. The deal appeared to hit a last-minute snag when Israel’s national security adviser, Tzachi Hanegbi, announced a one-day delay late Wednesday, without providing a reason. The cease-fire was originally set to begin Thursday morning





13WHAM » / 🏆 256. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Israel eliminates 130 Hamas tunnels in Gaza as airstrike kills Hamas weapons makerIDF video shows Israeli forces pounding Hamas tunnels on Nov. 8

Source: nypost - 🏆 91. / 67 Read more »

Israel-Gaza war live updates: Israel pushes farther into Gaza, rejects cease-fireIsrael is continuing its advance into Gaza with tanks and soldiers, along with its relentless bombing campaign.

Source: washingtonpost - 🏆 15. / 72 Read more »

Live updates: Israel-Hamas war, crisis in Gaza as Israel warns of long warIsrael says the next stage of war with Hamas has begun after expanding its ground operations in Gaza. Meanwhile, the humanitarian crisis in the enclave is deepening. Follow for live updates.

Source: cnnbrk - 🏆 393. / 55 Read more »

Live updates: Israel-Hamas war, crisis in Gaza, Bolivia cuts Israel tiesThe Israeli military claimed Tuesday that it killed a top Hamas commander in a deadly strike on the Jabalya refugee camp in northern Gaza. Hamas however has denied the presence of one of its leaders in the camp. Follow for live updates.

Source: CNN - 🏆 4. / 95 Read more »

Israel-Hamas war live updates: Gaza communications cut again; Bolivia severs diplomatic ties with IsraelDozens of people were reportedly killed and injured after an airstrike on the Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza on Tuesday.

Source: NBCLA - 🏆 319. / 59 Read more »

Israel-Hamas war live updates: Gaza communications cut again; Bolivia severs diplomatic ties with IsraelDozens of people were reportedly killed and injured after an airstrike on the Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza on Tuesday.

Source: CNBC - 🏆 12. / 72 Read more »