Cease-fire in Gaza to Begin After Daylong Delay

A four-day cease-fire in Gaza between Israel and Hamas was set to begin Friday morning, Qatar said after a daylong delay extended the agony for those hoping for some relief from the deal, which is to bring the release of dozens of hostages held by militants and Palestinians imprisoned by Israel. The diplomatic breakthrough brokered by Qatar, the U.S. and Egypt promised some relief for the 2.

3 million Palestinians in Gaza who have endured weeks of Israeli bombardment, as well as families in Israel fearful for the fate of their loved ones taken captive during Hamas' Oct. 7 attack that triggered the war. The cease-fire was originally set to begin Thursday morning, but it appeared to hit a snag the night before when Israel's national security adviser, Tzachi Hanegbi, announced a one-day delay without providing a reason. On Thursday, Qatari Foreign Ministry spokesman Majed al-Ansari announced the cease-fire will start at 7 a.m. local time Friday (5 a.m. GMT





ABC7NY

