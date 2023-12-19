CDC Warns Hospitals of Potential Care Rationing as COVID-19 and Influenza Strain Healthcare System

Hospitals and emergency rooms could be forced to ration care by the end of this month, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warned Thursday, saying recent trends in COVID-19 and influenza are now on track to again strain America's health care system. The new COVID variant JN.1 is making up an increasing share of cases, the CDC's tracking shows.'COVID-19 hospitalizations are rising quickly,' the agency said in its weekly update.

'Since the summer, public health officials have been tracking a rise in multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C), which is caused by COVID-19. Influenza activity is growing in most parts of the country. RSV activity remains high in many areas.' The CDC has been urging people to get vaccinated as the peak of this year's mix of three seasonal respiratory viruses — influenza, COVID-19 and RSV — is nearing.In pediatric hospitals, the CDC says beds 'are already nearly as full as they were this time last year' in some parts of the countr





CBSNews » / 🏆 87. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Distinguishing COVID-19, Influenza, and the Common Cold🤒🤧 A runny nose could mean a common cold, flu, or COVID-19. Discover the key differences in symptoms and learn how to effectively identify and manage your winter sniffles. Stay informed and healthy this season! FluSeason HealthAwareness

Source: DiscoverMag - 🏆 459. / 53 Read more »

Airport Testing Program Expands to Include Other VirusesA program that recruits and tests passengers at U.S. airports is expanding its screening to include viruses other than SARS-CoV-2, such as influenza and RSV.

Source: TIMEHealth - 🏆 121. / 63 Read more »

Co-founder of COVID Tracking Project Receives Novavax VaccineErin Kissane, a co-founder of the COVID Tracking Project, rolled up her sleeve for the Novavax Covid-19 vaccine in mid-October soon after it was finally recommended in the United States. Like many people with autoimmune diseases, she wants to protect herself from a potentially devastating Covid infection. Kissane’s autoimmune arthritis seems to make her susceptible to unusual vaccine side effects. After getting an mRNA booster last year, her joints ached so painfully that her doctor prescribed steroids to dampen the inflammation. She still considers the mRNA vaccines “miraculous,” knowing Covid could be far worse than temporary aches. Nonetheless, when the pain subsided, she pored through studies on Novavax’s shot, a vaccine that is based on proteins rather than mRNA and has been used since early 2022 in other countries. Data from the United Kingdom found that people more frequently reported temporary reactions — like low fevers, fatigue, and pain — as their immune system ramped up in the days following booster vaccination with Moderna’s mRNA vaccine versus the one by Pfizer

Source: NBCNewsHealth - 🏆 707. / 51 Read more »

Understanding the Evolution of COVID-19 and its VariantsHow Many COVID Variants Are There in 2023? Infectious Disease Experts Explain

Source: PreventionMag - 🏆 141. / 63 Read more »

U.S. Households Can Order Four More Free Covid TestsThe Department of Health and Human Services announced that each U.S. household can now order four more free Covid tests, to be sent out by the federal government starting the week of Nov. 27.

Source: NBCNewsHealth - 🏆 707. / 51 Read more »

Respiratory illness activity increasing in some areas of the US ahead of ThanksgivingRespiratory illness activity is increasing across some areas of the United States, raising concerns ahead of Thanksgiving gatherings. Emergency department visits due to flu, COVID, and RSV are rising, while hospitalizations for flu and COVID remain lower than last year. Experts advise following mitigation measures to ensure safety during the holidays.

Source: ABC - 🏆 471. / 51 Read more »