CDC Reports Illnesses Linked to Unauthorized Botox Injections

At least 19 women in nine states reportedly became sick after they got Botox, either having gotten the injections from people who were never licensed or trained to give the shots or received them in 'non-healthcare settings,' including homes or spas, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Monday. Nine of the 19 patients were hospitalized, the CDC said.

Cases have been detected in Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Kentucky, Nebraska, New Jersey, New York, Tennessee and Washington. No deaths have been reported. It is unclear whether the reactions were the result of fake products, contamination or poor hygiene practices. The CDC's investigation is ongoing, the agency said. The Food and Drug Administration said in a statement Friday that it was involved with the investigation. Warnings about medical procedures at unregulated med spas are rising.

