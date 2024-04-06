CDC Reports Case of Bird Flu in Person with Dairy Cow Contact

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention ( CDC ) issued a health alert Friday to inform clinicians, state health departments and the public of a case of avian influenza — aka bird flu — in a person who had contact with dairy cows in Texas . A farmworker on a commercial dairy farm in Texas developed conjunctivitis last week, and subsequently tested positive for bird flu , the agency said.

The positive bird flu diagnosis came after milk from dairy cows in Texas and Kansas tested positive for the disease. The infection follows a 2022 case in Colorado, and is the second person to test positive for the bird flu virus in the U.S. BIRD FLU PANDEMIC IN FUTURE? EU WARNS OF POTENTIAL SPREAD TO HUMANS DUE TO ‘LACK OF IMMUNE DEFENSE’ While the CDC said that the current risk these viruses pose to the public remains low, people who are regularly around infected birds, cattle, or other animals are at higher risk of infection and should take appropriate precaution

