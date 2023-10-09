CDC Has Stopped Printing COVID Vaccination Cards—Do You Need to Keep Yours?

Korin Miller is a health and lifestyle journalist who has been published in The Washington Post, Prevention, SELF, Women's Health, The Bump, and Yahoo, among other outlets.Nick Blackmer is a librarian, fact-checker, and researcher with more than 20 years of experience in consumer-facing health and wellness content.

The old cards are no longer required, however, and people can access their vaccination history via state agencies or healthcare providers if necessary.In the early days of the COVID-19 vaccine rollout, proof of vaccination was oftentimes necessary if a person wanted to eat in a restaurant, go to major sports arenas, or work in person.

“CDC no longer distributes the white CDC COVID-19 Vaccination cards and does not maintain vaccination records,” the website said.Though vaccination cards have become obsolete as Americans have adapted to post-pandemic life, they’re still an important medical record. headtopics.com

COVID vaccines were once distributed through the federal government, but are now sold directly through manufacturers. The government is no longer printing the white cards as a result, a CDC spokesperson said.. “This is also the first updated vaccine, and the CDC is trying to get people to think about it as part of their routine fall immunization.

The vaccine card can be a way for people to keep track of the COVID vaccines they’ve had, Schaffner said. For what it’s worth, Schaffner said he’ll be keeping his, just in case.“Anyone who travels internationally may want to keep their card, just in case,” Sellick added. headtopics.com

But in general, deciding whether to keep or toss a vaccine card is a personal decision—it’s certainly not required, Schaffner said. The newly-updated COVID vaccines are available for anyone regardless of their COVID vaccine history—so whatever is (or isn’t) on a person’s card doesn’t matter.

Read more:

Health »

COVID hospitalizations are still a ‘public health threat’ for America’s older adults, says CDCOlder adults remain at a higher risk of hospitalization due to COVID-19, according to a new report from the CDC. Two doctors weighed in on the findings.

Only 1 percent of children had long covid through last year, CDC saysLong covid remains rare among children, the CDC says.

Say goodbye to the COVID-19 vaccination card. The CDC has stopped printing themThe once-critical white COVID-19 vaccination cards are being phased out.

68 Times Heidi Klum's Gorgeous, Colorful Fashion Choices Stopped Us in Our TracksTruly the Queen of the red carpet!

Arnold Schwarzenegger: 'I thought my heart stopped' when confronted about secret sonitemprop=description content=Arnold Schwarzenegger thought his 'heart stopped' when Maria Shriver confronted him about his love child during a marriage counselling session.

27 Times Olivia Wilde’s Bold Red Carpet Fashion Stopped Us in Our TracksOlivia Wilde has evolved from boho chic to total badass.