CCP-linked businessman offered to wire Hunter Biden tens of thousands of dollars to cover expenses: Texts

A top former aide to Vice President Biden revealed to Hunter Biden that his CCP-linked business partner was willing to wire money to help him pay off several bills, according to WhatsApp messages. WHITE HOUSE, HUNTER BIDEN'S TEAM KEEP SHIFTING GOALPOSTS IN DENYING DAD'S INVOLVEMENT WITH BUSINESSES Another text message at the end of July 2017 reveals that Zhang offered his home for Hunter to stay at.

During a July 24, 2017, message exchange, Hunter and Person were determining whether to meet with Zhang at his house or thethat Hunter's father was renting shortly after leaving office.

"Let's meet at Beaus [sic] house or even better 626 Chain Bridge - JRB's I'm only one that will be there," Hunter said. Person apologized that he was on a conference call and listed a few meetings he had before Hunter said,"Ok then let's say 1 PM at chain bridge Rd. I will plan on that unless I hear other wise."

"Ok sounds good. I talked to Bo. He's good for anything He said 11am, 1pm your house, his house its all good," Person said. Person went on to say that Zhang's house was"unreal" and that he"won't be there much at least for another couple years." He added that Hunter should"f'n stay at his house" and that it was furnished.

, which listed Zhang as the"foreign principal." The filing noted his relationship with Chinese government official Liu Guoqiang, who was the vice chairman of the Liaoning Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), which is a"key part" of China’s"United Front" work, The Diplomat reported last year.

Person went on to say that Zhang's house was"unreal" and that he"won't be there much at least for another couple years." He added that Hunter should"f'n stay at his house" and that it was furnished. It is unclear whether Hunter took Bo up on the offer to stay at the McLean, Virginia, mansion, which, according to online records, has six bedrooms and nine bathrooms and was recently sold for over $5 million.

At the beginning of August 2017, Hunter texted Fran"Ok- want to talk Hong Kong and whether Bo intends to do 100 or understandable — done his part." Fox News Digital could not confirm whether Bo wired the full $100,000 or whether there were other wire payments to Hunter.

Bo Zhang, pictured here, met with Hunter Biden and Eric Schwerin several times while his business partner, Fran Person, was running for Congress in 2016.In another WhatsApp message released by the House Ways and Means Committee, Hunter told Person in October 2017 to"Send me terms on cash you're trying to raise please and Bo's bank wiring instructions."

There was no response to that message from Person in the latest batch of messages, but the batch says the message was related to"CEFC" China Energy. One of the earlier texts between Person and Hunter revealed that Zhang wanted to do a"due diligence check" on Hunter's CEFC contact for him. It is unclear whether these messages are related or whether Bo was involved with CEFC.

In one of the earlier text exchanges, Person told Hunter he"selfishly want[s] to work" with him"because I know what the hell your capable of, AND I want to learn from you. I'm putting myself out there right now, and I'm learning quickly." He continued,"But I'd love to be there with you doing some of this stuff. I mention the 500K on 10M raise be I'm about to get started on that, and I could really use your help. We could knock it out together. I'd think that'd help take some bite out, and you wouldn't feel like your ‘resorting’ to anything."

"I've got one loyalty brother. That's to my family. Your family," Person added.

Fran Person, a former adviser to Vice President Joe Biden, unsuccessfully ran for Congress in South Carolina's 5th Congressional District in 2016.A Politico profile on Person that was written when he left then-Vice President Biden's office in 2014 shows how close he was with Biden and other top administration officials. The piece said that Person traveled to 49 of the 50 countries Biden traveled to, including China and Serbia.

Then-Second Lady Jill Biden was quoted saying,"Fran has been like a son to Joe and me. For eight years, we traveled the country, shared holidays together … Fran may be leaving the office, but he will always be a part of our family."

Biden reflected on Person's tenure working for him by saying,"In times of urgency, everyone from the Secret Service to my communications and policy teams, the first guy they go to is Fran." He added,"People know that he has my ear whenever he wants it." Person helped launch

Harves Global Entertainment, an affiliate of the China-based Harves Century Group that has deep ties to the CCP.

Person frequently emailed with Hunter and his longtime business partner, Eric Schwerin, then-president of the now-defunct Rosemont Seneca Partners, about business dealings associated with the Harves Group in 2015 and 2016, and he made multiple visits to the White House during that time, including attending a White House holiday reception in December 2015 with Zhang. Person previously told Fox News Digital the White House visits were"personal in nature" and that he was"visiting with old colleagues and friends."

Emails from Schwerin said that Hunter’s company held financial interests in multiple Harves affiliates, including a 5% stake with Harves Amusement Parks and ownership in Harves Sports and Entertainment, both of which fall under Harves Group.

