CBS to Re-Air Billy Joel's 100th Consecutive Performance at Madison Square Garden

CBS said it will re-air its broadcast of Billy Joel 's 100th consecutive performance at Madison Square Garden after it was cut short for some viewers on Sunday. Joel was in the middle of singing 'Piano Man' when local news began in some parts of the country. 'Due to the overwhelming demand from his legion of fans,' Joel's performance, filmed on March 28, will air again in its entirety on Friday, April 19, at 9 p.m. ET, CBS said on Monday.

'A network programming timing error ended last night's Billy Joel special approximately two minutes early in the Eastern and Central Time Zones,' Julie Holland, CBS's Vice President of Communications, said in a statement. 'We apologize to Mr. Joel, his fans, our affiliated stations, and our audience whose viewing experience was interrupted during the last song.

