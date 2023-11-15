CBS to Import UK Version of 'Ghosts' Amid Hollywood Strikes

Without new episodes of “Ghosts” to air this fall due to the recent Hollywood strikes, CBS — in a rare stroke of ingenuity — is importing the first season of the original UK version instead. Broadcast networks aren’t in the habit of doing this, even if plenty of shows originated elsewhere before being remade for American audiences. It would be as unusual as seeing the UK version of “The Office” turn up on NBC. But I’m glad U.S.

viewers are getting a chance to sample this incarnation of “Ghosts” without worrying if they have to fork out money for yet another streaming service to access it. (That said, the series will also stream on Paramount+.) The UK original comes from a six-member group called Them There, who also star, and there’s a winning conceptual comedy sensibility at play in the two versions, which share a premise: What if ghosts were petty and jealous among themselves, and also intrigued and annoyed by the living world that has gone on without them? A young couple unexpectedly inherits a rambling estat

