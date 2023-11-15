CBS New York's Lonnie Quinn Calls for Seasonal Fall Days with Sunshine

CBS New York's Lonnie Quinn is calling for seasonal fall days on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, with plenty of sunshine.The department will demonstrate the risks they pose during an event Wednesday at the FDNY training facility on Randall's Island.

Rally held at Columbia University over suspension of pro-Palestinian groupsCBS New York previews Holiday Train Show, Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade The train show offers one place for people to marvel at many of the city's iconic landmarks, from its buildings to its bridges.It's one of our coldest mornings so far in the 30s and 20s. The afternoon will also be chilly, with increasing clouds and a stray shower N&E.Mostly sunny skies will prevail Saturday with temperatures in the low to mid 50s. But it'll feel more like the 40s with the breeze.Areas south of New York City may see some showers through early this afternoon, with highs in the low 50

United States Headlines Read more: CBSNEWYORK »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

VOGUEMAGAZİNE: New Cookbook Explores New York City's Asian RestaurantsMade Here is a new cookbook that delves into the kitchens of New York City 's Asian communities, featuring recipes, profiles, and photographs from 43 restaurants across 24 neighborhoods. The book is self-published by Send Chinatown Love, a volunteer-run organization that supported small businesses in New York Chinatown during the pandemic.

Source: voguemagazine | Read more »

LUXURYDAİLY: Rimowa Unveils New Boutique in New York CityRimowa is opening a new boutique at 645 Madison Avenue in New York City . The 12,300-square-foot flagship store features a new store concept and offers a couture experience, exclusive VIP corners, and a multidisciplinary art space. The store is designed with a specific visual narrative, curated textures, and a coordinated color scheme. The brand's signature Valentino Red shade is used throughout the storefront.

Source: LuxuryDaily | Read more »

PENNLİVE: New Spin-Off Series 'NCIS: Sydney' Premieres on CBSThe new spin-off series 'NCIS: Sydney' premieres on CBS on November 14, 2023. The first episode, titled 'Gone Fission,' follows the investigation of the death of an American seaman on a U.S. nuclear submarine during an AUKUS ceremony in Sydney Harbour. The American NCIS agents and the Australian Federal Police (AFP) work together to solve the case. The show focuses on the team's efforts to combat naval crimes in the Indo-Pacific region amidst rising international tensions.

Source: PennLive | Read more »

MSNBC: Why a Trump lawyer called Judge Engoron 'unhinged' in New York trialDanny Cevallos is an MSNBC legal analyst who practices in the areas of personal injury, wrongful conviction and criminal defense in Pennsylvania, New York and the U.S. Virgin Islands at the law firms of Cevallos & Wong in Pennsylvania and Edelman & Edelman in New York, where he is of counsel.

Source: MSNBC | Read more »

WGAL: Donald Trump Jr. returning to stand as defense looks to undercut New York civil fraud claimsNew York Attorney General Letitia James alleges Donald Trump, his company and executives including Eric and Donald Jr. exaggerated his wealth by billions of dollars on financial statements given to banks, insurers and others.

Source: WGAL | Read more »

POLİTİFACT: Trump and Trump Organization Face Fraud Trial in New YorkFormer President Donald Trump and the Trump Organization are accused of creating false valuations of assets in a lawsuit filed by New York Attorney General Letitia James. Trump and his daughter Ivanka have testified in the fraud trial.

Source: PolitiFact | Read more »