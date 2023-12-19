CBS New York Book Club Celebrates the Holidays with Readers' Choice Authors

This content is sponsored by Cohen's Fashion Optical. Please consider joining our Facebook group by CLICKING HERE. Find out more about the books below.

#ClubCalvi celebrates the holidays with Readers' Choice authors from 2023!The CBS New York Book Club is ushering in the holiday season with a look back at its first year, and what a year it's been because of you -- our readers and viewers!We take another look at the iconic places we visited with our authors, and the the fun we had with them on their off-hours.We share updates from our Readers' Choice authors about their books since they were read by the club.We are also looking ahead with Mitch Albom, author of our current read 'The Little Liar.'Thank you #Club Calvi. Take a look at our reads from 2023. We look forward to reading with you in 2024! Prefer to listen? Audible has a 30-day free trial available right now. 'The Little Liar ' by Mitch Albom From the publisher: Eleven-year-old Nico Krispis never told a li





