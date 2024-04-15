CBS Celebrates 1,000th Episode of NCIS Franchise

CBS celebrates the 1,000th original episode of its global NCIS franchise, which officially falls on Monday, April 15 with the 464th episode of the flagship series, NCIS . The momentous milestone of the world's #1 TV franchise, from CBS Studios, includes counts of all the aired episodes of NCIS , NCIS : HAWAI'I, NCIS : SYDNEY, NCIS : LOS ANGELES and NCIS : NEW ORLEANS combined.
In the 1,000th episode, titled 'A Thousand Yards,' NCIS comes under attack by a mysterious enemy from the past. Also, Vance tries to mend fences with his estranged son by explaining why, despite the ongoing dangers of his job, he still chooses to stay at NCIS, on the CBS Original series NCIS, Monday, April 15 on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ *. Daniela Ruah and Vanessa Lachey each make a special appearance.
