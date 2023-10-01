CBRE survey finds ‘observably livelier’ streets in Downtown and Midtown due to restaurant boom

at 277 Park Ave.
So many new restaurants are due to open in the next six months that they’re hard even for a long-time industry-watcher to keep track of. Jean-Georges Vongerichten’s Four Twenty Five is located at 425 Park Ave.425 Park Ave. in the center of the restaurant boom.Monte Carlo-based Rampoldi at 49 W. 64th St. and chef Franklin Becker’s Point Seven in the Met Life Building, big places both, launched last week, following the reborn Delmonico’s at 56 Beaver St. in FiDi.
In the works are giant Taiwanese spot Din Tai Fung in the former Mars space at 1633 Broadway; Simon Oren’s Acadia at 101 W. 57th St.; and Aqua Group’s massive, Italian-Japanese combo at 902 Broadway in Nomad
But CBRE also notes that new eateries have yet to restore as much “vibrancy” downtown, where office availability is a frightening 28%.