Cavs recapture defensive identity after challenge from coach J.B. Bickerstaff

Hours later, fresh off another vile loss against the Knicks, inside Madison Square Garden -- a Cleveland dungeon for the last year and a half -- the Cavs recaptured their identity, evoking memories of 2022-23 when they pestered opponents and characterized themselves as junkyard dogs. It led to a-- the first victory in the last five tries. It’s also the Cavs’ first W at MSG since April 2, 2022, going 0 for 4 last season.

In each of the first four games, the Cavs allowed at least 100 points. Their defensive rating was a disappointing 113.8, hemorrhaging nearly four more points per 100 possessions than a year ago. Heading into Wednesday night, they sat 24th in that category -- the primary one Bickerstaff uses to judge his team’s defensive success.

The Cavs’ defense is built to protect the paint -- referring to themselves as a “no-middle” team. They allowed the third-fewest paint points last season, behind just New York and Miami. When it comes to closing out on perimeter shooters, the idea is to force opponents anywhere else but the middle. It takes communication, attention to detail, specific footwork, effort, scrap and hustle.

The Knicks, playing without injured swingman RJ Barrett, shot just 32 of 92 (34.8%) from the field and 5 of 30 (16.7%) from beyond the arc. It’s the lowest field goal percentage by a Cavs opponent since 2018. When accounting for all games in franchise history in which the opposition has attempted at least 30 triples, Wednesday’s mark from the Knicks is tied for lowest long-distance percentage all time. In all, the Cavs contested 53 of New York’s 92 shots.“We’re competitors,” Strus said.

United States Headlines Read more: CLEVELANDDOTCOM »

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

CLEVELANDDOTCOM: Cavs must wait for their New York revenge until their stars return -- Jimmy WatkinsThe bullying Knicks need their comeuppance, and Cleveland wants to give it to them. But with Darius Garland and Jarrett Allen on the bench, we're not going to know if the Cavs are ready to deliver.

Source: clevelanddotcom | Read more ⮕

DCEXAMINER: Hochul announces $75 million in new funding to combat rising hate crimes in New YorkMisty Severi is a breaking news reporter for the Washington Examiner. She has a particular interest in the United States military, European and international politics, and U.S. and European history.

Source: dcexaminer | Read more ⮕

VARIETY: New York, New Jersey Sees Soundstage Building BoomNew York, New Jersey sees soundstage building boom from players like Lionsgate, Cinelease and Robert De Niro

Source: Variety | Read more ⮕

WASHINGTONPOST: New York City’s new goal: Everyone lives to at least 83Public health experts hope New York’s plan to improve life expectancy can be a model for other cities as the nation grapples with a spike in premature deaths.

Source: washingtonpost | Read more ⮕

CBSNEWYORK: Expert joins CBS New York to discuss new sickle cell treatmentThe FDA is one step closer to approving a groundbreaking new treatment for sickle cell disease. Dr. Kerry Morrone, the director of the pediatric sickle cell program at Montefiore, joined CBS New York to discuss the treatment. Read more: https://cbsloc.

Source: CBSNewYork | Read more ⮕

NYPOST: Knicks use balanced scoring attack to continue dominance over CavaliersThe Knicks still own the Cavs.

Source: nypost | Read more ⮕