Cavs recapture defensive identity after challenge from coach J.B. Bickerstaff

Hours later, fresh off another vile loss against the Knicks, inside Madison Square Garden -- a Cleveland dungeon for the last year and a half -- the Cavs recaptured their identity, evoking memories of 2022-23 when they pestered opponents and characterized themselves as junkyard dogs. It led to a-- the first victory in the last five tries. It’s also the Cavs’ first W at MSG since April 2, 2022, going 0 for 4 last season.
In each of the first four games, the Cavs allowed at least 100 points. Their defensive rating was a disappointing 113.8, hemorrhaging nearly four more points per 100 possessions than a year ago. Heading into Wednesday night, they sat 24th in that category -- the primary one Bickerstaff uses to judge his team’s defensive success.
The Cavs’ defense is built to protect the paint -- referring to themselves as a “no-middle” team. They allowed the third-fewest paint points last season, behind just New York and Miami. When it comes to closing out on perimeter shooters, the idea is to force opponents anywhere else but the middle. It takes communication, attention to detail, specific footwork, effort, scrap and hustle.
The Knicks, playing without injured swingman RJ Barrett, shot just 32 of 92 (34.8%) from the field and 5 of 30 (16.7%) from beyond the arc. It’s the lowest field goal percentage by a Cavs opponent since 2018. When accounting for all games in franchise history in which the opposition has attempted at least 30 triples, Wednesday’s mark from the Knicks is tied for lowest long-distance percentage all time. In all, the Cavs contested 53 of New York’s 92 shots.“We’re competitors,” Strus said.
