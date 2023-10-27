Cavaliers missing All-Stars Darius Garland, Jarrett Allen for opener against OKC with injuries

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland (10) works against Atlanta Hawks guard Dejounte Murray (5) during the first half of a preseason NBA basketball game Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)Cleveland Cavaliers’ Darius Garland (10) passes the ball away from Brooklyn Nets’ Nic Claxton (33) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023, in New York.

Garland has been dealing with a left hamstring issue that bothered Cleveland’s point guard in Wednesday’s opener at Brooklyn. He was listed as questionable and did not participate in the morning shootaround.

Allen has been sidelined for several weeks with a bone bruise in his left ankle. While the center has been doing some individual work in practice, he’s not ready to play and the Cavs are going to continue to take it slow with Allen. headtopics.com

“He’s back on the floor,” Cavs coach J.B. Bickerstaff said. “He’s running and then it’s just a matter of once he’s comfortable, once his conditioning is where he feels confident and then where the medical staff is with him and their comfort level to let him get out there.”Lillard sets Bucks record with 39 points in a debut, leads Milwaukee past Philadelphia 118-117Bickerstaff is starting Donovan Mitchell, Isaac Okoro, Max Strus, Evan Mobley and Dean Wade against the Thunder.

