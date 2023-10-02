Cattails are useful as food, shelter and more | Gloucester County Nature Club

As a result, cattails can quickly colonize stretches of wet, bare soil.Most common is broad-leaved cattail, which grows to eight feet tall, with leaves up to an inch wide. It grows only in fresh water and is found all across the North American continent. Much less common is narrow-leaved cattail, which can grow in both brackish and fresh water.

Most common is broad-leaved cattail, which grows to eight feet tall, with leaves up to an inch wide. It grows only in fresh water and is found all across the North American continent. Much less common is narrow-leaved cattail, which can grow in both brackish and fresh water.

Read more:

njdotcom »

2 suspects vandalize, steal equipment from ball club for disabled in Gloucester County: policePolice in Gloucester County are searching for two suspects who vandalized and stole from a little league. The league president says the stolen equipment was used by players who have disabilities.

Evacuation orders issued for wildfire Garfield CountyEvacuation orders were issued between County Road 301 and County Road 309 in Garfield County.

Suspects wanted for stealing equipment from Monroe Township Little LeaguePolice are seeking the public's help in identifying the two suspects who vandalized the Monroe Township Little League building in Gloucester County, New Jersey, Thursday evening.

OF THE KNOWLEDGE GAINED BY HUMAN EXPERIENCE IN REGARD TO THE NATURE OF MINDThe history of mankind thus far shows that as a race we are progressing to higher and higher happiness.

What Kind Of Animal Griffin's Pet, Janet, Is In Force Of NatureWhat kind of animal is Griffin’s mysterious pet?

Nature: Dolphins off Mexico's Baja PeninsulaWe leave you this Sunday Morning in the company of dolphins, just off Mexico's Baja Peninsula. Videographer: Lee McEachern.

As a result, cattails can quickly colonize stretches of wet, bare soil.

Cattails are still rather easy to find in our local wetlands, even though much of their habitat has been taken over by the non-native common reed. We have two species, plus a hybrid.

Most common is broad-leaved cattail, which grows to eight feet tall, with leaves up to an inch wide. It grows only in fresh water and is found all across the North American continent. Much less common is narrow-leaved cattail, which can grow in both brackish and fresh water.

It grows only to about four feet tall, with leaves less than half an inch wide. There is evidence that this is non-native, from Europe, and like many non-native plants it has some invasive tendencies. It is more common along the East Coast, but is spreading rapidly in the Midwest.

The third “species” is white cattail, the hybrid between the other two. It has relatively narrow leaves, but it grows up to ten feet tall, and the leaves often overtop the flower spikes.

Its seeds are usually sterile, but once established from the few viable seeds, it spreads very rapidly by its rhizomes. It can be found wherever the ranges of the other two species overlap. From my observation, it is the most common species in the remaining cattail marshes along the Delaware River.

Cattail marshes are prime habitat for wildlife, and the domed “rat houses” of muskrats are a common sight in the marshes after the leaves die down in winter. The plants are a common motif in art, perhaps because a cattail is easy to draw, and because they signify “wetland.”

I remember burning the dry fruiting spikes as “punks” to create an insect-repelling smoke, in one of my rare childhood visits to Staten island, which was “country” at the time.

Cattails are also an easy find for those who like to forage on native foods, though getting enough starch from the rhizomes to make a meal is tedious. The very young bases of leaves of the plant, before they have fully opened up, are said to “taste like asparagus,” but I have not found them so.

Native Americans, it is said, used the fluff to line moccasins or to serve as a baby wipe. For certain it is that the long, flexible leaves were and are an easy-to-gather material for weaving baskets and mats.

For information about the Gloucester County Nature Club, seeIf you purchase a product or register for an account through a link on our site, we may receive compensation.