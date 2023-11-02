Cats have 276 different facial expressions, study finds

To collect data, Scott filmed 53 cats at a local cat café when both were based at University of California, Los Angeles, between August 2021 and June 2022. From the 194 minutes of video footage gathered, she recorded 186 feline interactions. The cats were adult domestic shorthairs of both sexes, all neutered or spayed.

United States Headlines Read more: WGAL »

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

CNN: Cats have 276 different facial expressions, study findsEars flattened, constricted pupils, a lick of the lips. If you’ve ever wondered if your feline friends’ furry faces were saying something whenever they got together, chances are they were.

Source: CNN | Read more ⮕

MERCNEWS: Cats have 276 different facial expressions, study findsEars flattened, constricted pupils, a lick of the lips. If you’ve ever wondered if your feline friends’ furry faces were saying something whenever they got together, chances are they were.

Source: mercnews | Read more ⮕

LADAILYNEWS: Cats have 276 different facial expressions, study findsEars flattened, constricted pupils, a lick of the lips. If you’ve ever wondered if your feline friends’ furry faces were saying something whenever they got together, chances are they were.

Source: ladailynews | Read more ⮕

WIRED: Everyone Was Wrong About Why Cats PurrCats purr when they’re happy and kittens purr so their mothers can find them. But it turns out purring may be more like a snore than a smile.

Source: WIRED | Read more ⮕

OAKTRIBNEWS: East Bay pets of the week for Nov. 3Area shelters’ dogs and cats need their “forever” homes.

Source: OakTribNews | Read more ⮕

KSATNEWS: Bulverde Area Humane Society hosts trick-or-treat event for adoptable dogs and catsKids aren’t the only ones enjoying the extra treats this time of the year.

Source: ksatnews | Read more ⮕