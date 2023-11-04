Catrina Night Fashion Show Celebrates Dia de los Muertos and Supports Foster Care Organization

The Catrina Night Fashion Show celebrated its first Dia de los Muertos themed show, showcasing local women boutique owners while also supporting an organization that helps young adults in the foster care system. Models and attendees painted their faces to resemble the traditional Day of the Dead look. The fashion show's theme was a celebration of Mexican culture while also honoring the connection between the living and the dead. Local designers showcased their amazing creations
. Models walked the runway in street wear, gala, while wearing gorgeous Day of the Dead makeup and head pieces. The event ended up benefiting Thru Project which is a non-profit organization that provides services to young adults who are in and out of the foster system. They offer support like mentoring, free bus passes, free cell phones, life skill events, counseling, occupational therapy, and free housing. Chloe Bruno modeled in the show and is a testimony of Thru Project. She is now in college and is using the resources that the organization has to offer. The Catrina Night Fashion was not just a glamourous night out, it was also a contribution to a noble cause. The funds raised helped provide opportunities for young adults transitioning from the foster care system to independent living. "It was an honor to host and make the Dia De los Muertos a memorable Catrina Night Fashion Show for our community.
