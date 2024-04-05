Catholic Bishop Thomas Gumbleton, Advocate for Social Justice, Dies at 94

Thomas Gumbleton , a Catholic bishop in Detroit who for decades was an international voice against war and racism and an advocate for labor and social justice , died at the age of 94. The Archdiocese of Detroit announced his death, but the cause was not disclosed.

Gumbleton was known for his integrity and devotion to the people he served.

Thomas Gumbleton Catholic Bishop Detroit War Racism Labor Social Justice Death Archdiocese Of Detroit

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



KPRC2 / 🏆 80. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Thomas Gumbleton, Detroit Catholic bishop who opposed war and promoted social justice, dies at 94Thomas Gumbleton, a Catholic bishop in Detroit, has died

Source: sdut - 🏆 5. / 95 Read more »

Thomas Gumbleton, Detroit Catholic bishop who opposed war and promoted social justice, dies at 94Thomas Gumbleton, a Catholic bishop in Detroit, has died. For decades, he was an international voice against war and racism and an advocate for labor and social justice. Gumbleton was 94. He became a national religious figure in the 1960s when he publicly opposed the U.S. role in the Vietnam War.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

Prominent Catholic Bishop and Peace Advocate Thomas Gumbleton Dies at 94Thomas Gumbleton, a Catholic bishop in Detroit who was known for his advocacy for peace, social justice, and labor rights, has passed away at the age of 94. Gumbleton became a national religious figure in the 1960s for his opposition to the Vietnam War and his involvement in Pax Christi USA. His death was announced by the Archdiocese of Detroit.

Source: Mynorthwest - 🏆 438. / 53 Read more »

Red Wings beat the Blue Jackets in OTDETROIT (AP) — DETROIT, (AP) — Patrick Kane scored 48 seconds into overtime as the Detroit Red rallied to beat Columbus 4-3.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

Trump wants to increase outreach to Black voters in DetroitFormer President Donald Trump is urging Republican leaders in Michigan to target Black voters in the swing state. Trump met with Michigan GOP chair Pete Hoekstra last Tuesday in Florida to strategize his reelection bid and keyed in on “nontraditional Republican voters,' according to Hoekstra.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

Reporter sues Detroit station, claims discrimination in Gaza coverage, firingIbrahim Samra said CBS Detroit bosses chastised him for social media posts, quizzed him about Hamas views and fired him after he complained coverage was unfair.

Source: washingtonpost - 🏆 15. / 72 Read more »