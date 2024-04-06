Cates Steps Up for Flyers Despite Losing Streak

Despite his team being mired in a six-pack of losses, and their playoff spot slipping away — technically, they are out of the postseason with a Pittsburgh Penguins win Saturday afternoon — Cates has stepped up. The forward has notched goals in consecutive games for the first time this season, each coming in big moments for the Flyers . His goal on Monday was the all-important first of the night in a 4-3 overtime loss to the New York Islanders.

Friday night, he tied the game up in an eventual 4-2 loss to the Buffalo Sabres. "Yeah, it’s huge," Cates said. "You feel a little lighter out there and, when you’re shooting the puck, you feel like it’s going to go in every time. It’s big for me to try and help this team and especially this time of year, the depth and different things like that, everyone needs to be going. So, really happy that I’m helping and just need to keep it going, every game is big here

Cates Flyers Losing Streak Goals Consecutive Games Crucial Moments

