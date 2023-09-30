CATAN Reboots Popular Two-Player Variant After 20 Years

CATAN: Starfarers Duel is a rebooted version of Starship Catan. This marks the second recent expansion of the space-themed CATAN: Starfarers line, which involves exploring space systems instead of a single island.

CATAN Studio also recently released a CATAN: Starfarers – New Encounters pack, which added several new scenarios that added variant rules to the game.

CATAN: Starfarers Duel will be released in Q1 2024 and has a retail price of $34.99. You can find more details of the new game on the official CATAN website.

