‘Castlevania: Nocturne’ Showrunner Teases Who May Return in Future Seasons

The Big Picture Now that we’ve had time to absorb, speculate and obsess about the characters that popped out of nowhere across Season 1 of Castlevania: Nocturne, it’s time to look forward and think about what other characters a possible Season 2 – or other seasons – would bring into the fold.

During the interview with Collider's Robert Taylor, the trio revealed that, first and foremost, they were incredibly excited to be able to add Juste Belmont (voiced by Iain Glen) to the cast. The elderly member of the Belmont family certainly added a lot more conflict – especially when it came to his interactions with his heir Richter (Edward Bluemel).

“We talk about Dracula a lot. But I think Dracula is one of those things that you talk about a lot because, if you’re going to do it, you’ve got to do it right. His story ended in such a satisfying way. If we were going to go beyond that, it would need super thoughtful care. So, I don’t know. We’ll focus on Alucard and Juste, and continue to have Dracula chats.

A Vampire Reunion Might Be Brewing As Kolde mentioned, Alucard (James Callis) made a shocking return in Castlevania: Nocturne with a cameo-like appearance at the very end of the season finale. headtopics.com

Castlevania: Nocturne has the potential of drawing in an increasing number of viewers, since its story is based on the Castlevania: Rondo of Blood video game and also the most popular entry of the video game series, Castlevania: Symphony of the Night. The series quickly made its way to the Netflix Top 10 most-watched titles barely a week after its premiere.

The voice cast of Castlevania: Nocturne also features Thuso Mbedu as Annette, Natassja Kinski as Tera, Pixie Davis as Maria Renard, Sophie Skelton as Julia Belmont, Zahn McClarnon as Olrox, Sydney James Harcourt as Edouard and Franka Potente as The Vampire Messiah. You can stream all episodes of Castlevania and Castlevania: Nocturne on Netflix.

