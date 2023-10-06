Castlevania: Nocturne Season 2 Trailer Drops Harmony of Dissonance Easter Egg

Castlevania: Nocturne Season 2 has been confirmed by Netflix, which is good news considering the giant cliffhanger that capped off the first season of the vampire-slaying animated series. While the recent trailer confirming Richter Belmont's comeback didn't have much in the way of new footage, one particular beat harkens to one of the big video games in the series.

Warning. We'll be diving into spoilers from Castlevania: Nocturne Season One in this article, so if you haven't watched Richter Belmont's Netflix adventure, turn back now. Halfway through Richter Belmont's animated adventure, he was confronted by a mysterious figure who turned out to be his grandfather, Juste Belmont.

Harmony of Dissonance Easter EggIn Nocturne's Season 2 trailer, we see a figure, presumably Juste, standing at the memorial site to Lydie Erlanger. Lydie played a significant role in Harmony of Dissonance but thanks to the game's multiple endings, her fate here is up for debate.

Castlevania: Nocturne's first season ended on a giant cliffhanger, with the arrival of the son of Dracula, Alucard. Arriving in the final moments of the season finale, Alucard was able to take down a major villain while also making his introduction to Richter and company, promising to play a major role in Nocturne's second season.

