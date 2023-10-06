Castlevania: Nocturne Season 2 Announced

Castlevania: Nocturne was such a success with Netflix that it has officially been announced for Season 2! Castlevania: Nocturne helped to expand Netflix and Adi Shankar's new Castlevania Universe with a brand new series set 300 years after the events of the four season original run, and with it fans were introduced to a whole new group of vampires and vampire hunters.

Castlevania: Nocturne introduced fans to a new member of the Belmont clan, Richter, as he took on all sorts of powerful vampire enemies in the French Revolution era, and Netflix has announced that Season 2 is now in the works! There is currently no set release window or date for the next season of Castlevania: Nocturne as of this initial announcement, but you can check out the special teaser for...

How to Catch Up With Castlevania: Nocturne Season 2 The first season of Castlevania: Nocturne ends things in a pretty shocking way with some big teases for some of the faces we'll see involved in the coming episodes, so you'll want to catch up with the eight episode first season now streaming with Netflix. If you wondering how it all turned out, you can check out ComicBook. headtopics.com

The staff and cast will be returning for Castlevania: Nocturne Season 2, and Netflix teases the first season as such,"France, 1792 – the height of the French Revolution.

Are you excited to see Castlevania: Nocturne come back for Season 2? What are you hoping to see? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on... headtopics.com

Read more:

ComicBook »

'Castlevania: Nocturne' Renewed for Season 2 at Netflix'Castlevania: Nocturne' has been renewed for Season 2 at Netflix.

'Castlevania: Nocturne' Renewed For Second Season By NetflixNetflix has renewed Castlevania: Nocturne for a second season. The first season of the animated series debuted September 28. Its the next installment of the Castlevania universe, picking up 300 yea…

Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.Castlevania: Nocturne season 2 gets an official confirmation and teaser trailer from Netflix after the first season's success with fans and critics.

Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Collider.Netflix has picked up the hit animated spinoff Castlevania: Nocturne for a second season and shared a new teaser for what's to come.

FULL SEASON SCHEDULE: See upcoming Arizona Coyotes matchups for the 2023-2024 season!Watch the games for free on ABC15 Arizona

Did Loki Season 2 Just Retcon Its Own Season 1 Finale?Did the Loki Season 2 premiere just make a major change to everything we thought we knew about the Season 1 finale?