Casting 10 New One Piece Characters For Season 2

With the cast of One Piece's first season slated to return, fans of the manga, anime, and live-action series can rest easy knowing that the actors who breathed new life into the Straw Hats are all returning for One Piece season 2.

While the details surrounding season two are light outside the fact that it has been renewed, there are a plethora of characters who could be featured as a major or supporting character - or even a cameo. Considering Oda has created so many characters since 1999, just about any character from any arc could appear in One Piece's second season.

Spoiler Warning: This article contains spoilers for the One Piece anime and manga. 10 Crocodile - Michael Madsen As the leader of a ruthless criminal organization, Crocodile goes by many names and aliases to evade the law as best as possible. However, those familiar with the character recognize him for his imposing physical appearance, distinctive scar that runs across his face, golden hook in place of a left hand, and the cigar that perpetually hangs out of his mouth. When thinking of actors who could convincingly bring the formidable leader of Baroque Works to life, one actor firmly comes to mind - Michael Madsen.

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Netflix's adaptation of One Piece was praised by audiences for the spot-on casting of the source material's characters - and with the show already renewed for a second season, fans can only speculate as to which other familiar faces will appear and who they'll be portrayed by. Among many things, one of the aspects that makes One Piece stand out is its unique and unforgettable characters. Whether human or otherworldly being, Eiichiro Oda's art style compliments his characters very well and grabs the attention of anyone without even reading a single page.

With the cast of One Piece's first season slated to return, fans of the manga, anime, and live-action series can rest easy knowing that the actors who breathed new life into the Straw Hats are all returning for One Piece season 2. While the details surrounding season two are light outside the fact that it has been renewed, there are a plethora of characters who could be featured as a major or supporting character - or even a cameo. Considering Oda has created so many characters since 1999, just about any character from any arc could appear in One Piece's second season.

With memorable appearances in films like Reservoir Dogs, Donnie Brasco, and The Hateful Eight, the Tarantino regular is no stranger to portraying men on the wrong side of the law. Despite many of his characters being psychopaths or sociopaths, Madsen always manages to bring a certain vulnerability and even sympathy to his characters. Moreover, Madsen is a veteran actor with over forty years in the industry, and it would be interesting to see him interact with the new generation of talent. When thinking of slicked-back hair, gravelly-voiced actors who could bring something new to the notorious Crocodile, Madsen stands head and shoulders above the rest.

9 Nico Robin - Eiza González Nico Robin is the Straw Hat Pirates' archaeologist and one of three women aboard Going Merry and Thousand Sunny, the crew's two ships. In addition to her beauty and intelligence, Nico Robin is also calm and kind, acting somewhat like a motherly figure to her fellow shipmates. Despite her warm and inviting energy, Robin has been known to act sternly with anyone who goes out of their way to be willfully ignorant as seen in the Skypiea arc when she berates Yama for carelessly destroying priceless artifacts.

Mexican actress and singer Eiza González is a relatively new face in Hollywood, with some of her more popular roles being in Alita: Battle Angel, Godzilla vs. Kong, and Ambulance. González is known to mostly play bad guys who are just as clever and cunning as they are beautiful. However, at 33 years old, she very well could bring the charm, maturity, and life experience required to accurately play Robin.

8 Smoker - Alan Ritchson Smoker is a Marine vice admiral and the G-5 Marine base's Commander by the time of his introduction. Not to be confused with Crocodile, Smoker is perpetually seen with cigars in his mouth, and he's typically surrounded by a haze of smoke - hence his name. Brash, disorderly, and constantly going against the wishes of his superiors, Smoker developed a loyal fanbase quickly as fans perceived him as the perfect foil to the Straw Hat Pirates. The conclusion of One Piece's first season already teases Smoker's One Piece appearance in the second season, but it's always fun to speculate or even fan-cast beloved characters.

Alan Ritchson is an actor, model, and singer with skin in the game, having started his career nearly twenty years ago with appearances in American Idol and Smallville. While the actor might not be a household name, he certainly has the physicality required to play someone of Smoker's build and stature. Moreover, his most recent appearance as Jack Reacher in the Reacher television series already displays his ability to convincingly perform the majority of his stunts - something that would be necessary for Smoker's many encounters with the Straw Hat crew.

7 Tashigi - Natasha Liu Bordizzo One can't talk about Smoker without mentioning his protégé Tashigi. Known for her unwavering loyalty to Smoker and her adeptness with a sword, she proves time and time again that she's more than just a pretty face. However, if there's one thing about Tashigi that also stands out, it's her perpetual clumsiness, something that irks Smoker to no end.

Natasha Liu Bordizzo is an Australian actress who made her acting debut in 2016 Netflix movie Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon: Sword of Destiny, a wuxia film directed by legendary fight choreographer Yuen Woo-ping. Bordizzo underwent extensive martial arts training in order to accurately wield and handle a blade onscreen - and in addition to this project, she also stars in Ahsoka where she once again uses a bladed weapon. Bordizzo's acting chops and familiarity with sword fighting are more than enough to bring something fresh and interesting to Tashigi in One Piece's second season.

6 Dr. Kureha - Jamie Lee Curtis Also known among the fanbase as "witch," Dr. Kureha is introduced to fans in the Drum Island arc. Intelligent, humorous, and very capable in combat situations, Dr. Kureha is perhaps one of Oda's most unique characters - and that's saying a lot, considering the wacky characters audiences meet throughout each arc. In addition to Kureha's quirks, she's also endearing and acts in a mentorship capacity to many of the Straw Hats, especially Chopper.

Iconic scream queen, veteran actress and Kureha fancasting choice Jamie Lee Curtis made headlines recently when she responded to news surrounding her fan-casting as Dr. Kureha. Always a class act, Curtis agreed to lobby for the role under the condition labor unions reach a fair deal amidst the recent SAG-AFTRA strikes. While Curtis' casting would be perfect considering the actress's ability to do both drama and comedy well, her involvement is another reason why One Piece season 2 could do really well.

5 Nefertari Vivi - Bella Ramsey Although no longer an official member of the Straw Hats Pirates after defeating Baroque Works, Nefertari Vivi is a fan favorite due to her amazing design and likable personality. Despite being a princess, Vivi isn't bossy or needy and is typically shown to be self-reliant and selfless. Continuing the trend of going against the damsel in distress grain, Vivi is also incredibly brave as she's been shown to fight enemies who are clearly stronger than her.

Bella Ramsey is a rising star, known for their work on Game of Thrones and the critically acclaimed live-action adaptation, The Last of Us. Despite their young age, Ramsey has already displayed mature acting chops and is well on their way to solidifying themselves as one of the industry's best. Furthermore, considering that Ramsey and Vivi are the same age as of this writing, it wouldn't be hard to imagine Ramsey accurately depicting a young adult experiencing growing pains.

4 Wapol - Jack Black Wapol is another character introduced during the Drum Island arc. Large and in charge, Wapol was an evil monarch before being defeated by the Straw Hat Pirates. Despite being the main antagonist of the Drum Island arc, Wapol quickly gained a fanbase due to his larger-than-life personality and hilariously wacky design. Jack Black would be an ideal choice for the role of Wapol due largely to his background in comedic roles and endearing personality off-screen. With the right amount of prosthetics and clever camera tricks, Black could definitely pose a threat to the live-action Straw Hat pirates in One Piece season 2.

3 Monkey D. Dragon - Jimmy Smits Monkey D. Dragon is known as many things but the two that stand out the most are his status as the "World's Worst Criminal," and as Monkey D. Luffy's father. Introduced in the Loguetown arc, Dragon was shown to assist Luffy on occasion and offer assistance to his son behind the scenes whenever necessary. Unlike Luffy, Dragon is shown to be an incredibly austere and enigmatic man, oftentimes making audiences ponder what his true motives are. Jimmy Smits is perhaps best known for his role as Bail Organa in the Star Wars franchise, but he has also made appearances in Dexter, The West Wing, and Brooklyn Nine-Nine to critical acclaim. Often known for playing lawful characters, it would be fun and interesting to see the veteran character actor play someone on the opposite side of the law.

2 Tony Tony Chopper - Brina Palencina (Voice) Tony Tony Chopper is a reindeer whom the Straw Hat Pirates meet during the Drum Island arc. Spunky and always ready to defend his friends, Chopper quickly gained a huge fanbase due to his personality and adorable appearance. Although there isn't an official casting yet, the lovable Chopper was recently teased in One Piece, thus giving his fans hope of an appearance in the second season. Even though major advancements in technology and prosthetics have been made throughout the years, it isn't yet clear if practical effects would work best for Chopper or CGI. In the event the latter option is chosen, Brina Palencina, his voice actress, would likely be the obvious choice to play the character as her work has already proven to be a success with audiences.

1 Portgas D. Ace - Xolo Maridueña Having appeared in the Arabasta arc, Portgas D. Ace is easily one of the most beloved and respected characters in One Piece. Monkey D. Luffy's older brother, Ace immediately solidified his spot as one of Oda's best creations due to his memorable appearance and likable personality. Unfortunately, Ace was killed by Admiral Sakazuki while defending Luffy from the killing blow. As hard-hitting as it was, the sacrifice cemented Ace's status as a legend.

Xolo Maridueña would be perfect as Ace as he's around the same age as the character, and his star-turning role as Jamie Reyes/ Blue Beetle inspired hope for his future as an A-lister. In addition to his starring role in Blue Beetle, he also impressed audiences as Miguel Diaz in Cobra Kai, and it wouldn't be too hard to see him take on the challenges associated with the athletic and charismatic Ace in One Piece season 2.