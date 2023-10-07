The Associated Press is an independent global news organization dedicated to factual reporting. Founded in 1846, AP today remains the most trusted source of fast, accurate, unbiased news in all formats and the essential provider of the technology and services vital to the news business. More than half the world’s population sees AP journalism every day.WEST POINT, N.Y.
Castellanos had earlier rushed for TDs of 20, 4 and 10 yards, when it seemed the only person who could get a good hit on him wasSEC commissioner Sankey takes in his 1st Texas-Oklahoma game year before the schools join his...
But they lost a TD that potentially could have put it away when replay showed Daily’s pitch to Hayden Reed was a forward pass and Castellanos capitalized when that drive stalled. Playing its second straight game against an ACC team after losing to Syracuse two weeks ago, Army was uncharacteristically sloppy to start. The Black Knights came into the game with a FBS-low nine penalties but committed one on the game’s first drive, an offsides call on a BC punt that allowed the Eagles to keep possession. headtopics.com
Boston College got the ball back and kept it for 8 minutes, 44 seconds, going 75 yards in 17 plays. The drive could’ve been much shorter, as Castellanos appeared on the verge of a long run — maybe a touchdown — when he broke free but crashed into Wilson and fell down after a 10-yard gain.
Power 5 Quarterback Making Midseason Position Switch to Tight End, per ReportThe Panthers have struggled en route to a 1-4 start.