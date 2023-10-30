Castaway Diva Season 1: How Many Episodes & When Do New Episodes Come Out?

are wondering how many episodes are in the series and when each new episode comes out. This series follows Seo Mok-ha, a girl who dreamed of becoming a diva. However, she accidentally gets stranded on an uninhabited island while traveling to Seoul for an audition. Seo Mok-ha is rescued after 15 years and resumes work towards her dream of becoming a diva. It is written by Park Hye-ryun and Eun Yeol.

Park Eun-bin plays the lead role of Seo Mok-ha in this K-drama series. The other cast of Castaway Diva includes Chae Jong-hyeop as Kang Bo-geol, Kim Hyo-jin as Yoon Ran-joo, Cha Hak-yeon as Kang Woo-hak, and Kim Joo-hun as Lee Seo-joon.New episodes of Castaway Diva season 1 typically come out every Saturday and Sunday.A drama depicting the diva challenge of Seo Mok-ha, an aspiring singer who was rescued from a deserted island after 15 years.

