Cast Of Ride: Who Plays Who In The Hallmark Television Show

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT The cast of the Ride television show on the Hallmark Channel is an eclectic mix of talent that's instantly recognizable to fans of Hallmark's movies.

Tiera Skovbye as Missy McMurray Tiera Skovbye stars in the cast of the Ride television show as Miss McMurray, a former rodeo queen and trick rider who has come to live with the family after marrying Austin.

Sara Garcia As Valeria Galindo Mysteriously arriving at the McMurray ranch when she was only a teenager, Valeria Galindo has become a close ally to Isabel and the long-lost daughter she never had. Valeria is played by Sara Garcia who has mostly appeared in one-off episodes of popular TV series before she landed the major role in the Hallmark series.

Marcus Rosner As Austin McMurray Austin McMurray is the eldest son of the McMurray clan, and his rodeo skills have made him a superstar of the sport which puts a lot of pressure on his younger brother Cash. Austin is played in the cast of the Ride television series by Marcus Rosner who is best remembered for his multi-season arc as Max Fuller in the superhero drama series Arrow on the CW. headtopics.com

Vasilios Filippakis As Julian Katsaros - A big fan of Tuff's burgeoning music career, Julian Katsaros might also have other intentions for the youngest McMurray son. Katsaros is played by Vasilios Filippakis who played the role of Dwight on Hudson & Rex.

