Cassie Files Lawsuit Against Sean 'Diddy' Combs Alleging Abuse

R&B singer Cassie files a lawsuit against Sean 'Diddy' Combs, alleging years of abuse including rape and sex trafficking. The settlement terms remain undisclosed.





Sean "Diddy" Combs Accused of Subjecting Cassie to Abuse in LawsuitR&B singer Cassie has filed a lawsuit against Sean "Diddy" Combs, alleging that he subjected her to beatings and rape during their yearslong relationship. Combs denies the allegations.

50 Cent Takes Aim at Sean 'Diddy' Combs After Cassie's Rape, Abuse Allegations50 Cent criticizes Sean 'Diddy' Combs after rape and abuse allegations against Cassie. Aubrey O'Day expresses support for Cassie. Yung Joc recalls an incident where Diddy allegedly forced Cassie to shave her head.

Singer Cassie's Lawsuit Against Sean 'Diddy' Combs SettledA lawsuit by singer Cassie containing allegations of beatings and abuse by music producer Sean “Diddy” Combs has been settled, the artists announced Friday, one day after the lawsuit was filed.

Sean 'Diddy' Combs donates $1 million to Howard University'This is such a blessing to be able to come back here...this is one of the most important black university's in history of the world'

Diddy aka Sean Combs Sues Liquor Giant Diageo for ‘Unlawful Retaliation’ Following Racial Discrimination SuitIn a lawsuit filed Friday, the singer said Diageo has “done all it can to retaliate” against him, including “blackballing” him from the spirits industry.

Warner Bros. apparently banned Diddy from being the Joker for HalloweenSean 'Diddy' Combs is now in a feud with Warner Bros. over his Halloween costume

