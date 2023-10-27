Casket with body inside ejected from hearse in hit-and-run crash: Homewood police

One person was taken into custody on Friday morning after a casket containing a deceased person's body was ejected from a hearse during a hit-and-run crash, according to police in south suburban Homewood.

At around 8:30 a.m., police and firefighters were called to 183rd Street and Kedzie Avenue regarding a collision involving a white Cadillac hearse and a silver Kia, police stated in a news release. An initial investigation revealed the Kia was traveling southbound on Kedzie Avenue at a high rate of speed, when it struck the hearse, which was heading eastbound on 183rd Street, authorities said.

A casket with a body inside was ejected during the collision, authorities said. Three people fled from the Kia, which had been reported stolen from Chicago Heights, according to police. One of the suspects, who has yet to be identified, was later taken into custody.

The Homewood Police Department's Criminal Investigations Unit was investigating the circumstances of the crash late Friday.

