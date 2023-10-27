Casket thrown from hearse in Chicago area hit-and-run crash

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A casket with a body inside was thrown from a hearse in a hit-and-run crash Friday morning in south suburban Homewood.Police said, around 8:30 a.m., a silver Kia was speeding south on Kedzie Avenue, when it crashed into a white Cadillac funeral hearse headed east on 183rd Street.

A casket containing a body was thrown from the hearse during the crash.Three people ran from the Kia after the crash. One of them was later taken into custody.The driver of the hearse was taken to the hospital for treatment. The driver's condition was not available.Homewood Police were investigating the cause of the crash. Any witnesses are asked to call police at 708-206-3420.

