The government has pledged to spend £8.3 billion to repair Britain's pothole-cratered roads – money diverted from the now-scaled back HS2 high-speed rail line. This fund, Westminster says, is enough to resurface over 5000 miles of road and will be allocated to councils across the country for projects over the next 11 years. Transport secretary Mark Harper confirmed today that each local authority will now receive £150 million, followed by a further £150 million for 2024/2025.

The rest of the funding allocated through to 2034. Of the cash, £3.3 billion has been allocated for those in the North West, North East and Yorkshire & Humber; £2.2 billion for the West Midlands and East Midlands; and £2.8 billion for East of England, South East, South West and, for the first time in 8 years, London. “For too long politicians have shied away from taking the right long-term decisions to make life easier for families - tackling the scourge of potholes being a prime example,” said Prime Minister Rishi Suna





