Case Involving Confidential Information and Convicted Killer Resolved

The case involving a convicted killer locating a victim through confidential information provided by employees of the Department of Children and Family Services has been resolved, according to the plaintiffs' attorney. The terms of the resolution were not disclosed. The county's attorneys argue that government entities are not liable unless specified by law, and that the county had no liability in this case.

The lawsuit claims that the failure of the DCFS to protect its foster parents puts vulnerable children and selfless citizens at risk

