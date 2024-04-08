Cartel-Linked Chop Shops Discovered in Houston, $1 Million Worth of Stolen Vehicles Recovered

A Harris County Sheriff's Office investigation led to the discovery of three cartel-linked chop shops in Houston . Authorities recovered $1 million worth of stolen high-end vehicles (primarily trucks) from the chop shops . Five arrests were made, with charges ranging from theft to evading arrest. Additional charges are expected. A six-month investigation led to three alleged cartel-related busts and the recovery of $1 million worth of stolen vehicles in Houston .

Authorities report that three individuals were arrested at these chop shop sites. The Harris County Sheriff's Office Special Investigations Division (SID) is now working to return the vehicles to their rightful owners as it sifts through additional evidence. The crackdown happened in North Houston with assistance from several government agencies. Initially, authorities thought they'd recovered stolen vehicles and fraudulent titles worth roughly $200,000. After totaling up everything from all three sites, they realized it included 14 different vehicles worth more than a combined $1 million. Read: Californian Chop Shop Busted With $600,000 In Stolen Corvettes, Camaros That's at least $71k per vehicle on average so we're not talking about Ford Pintos here. Authorities say that most are high-end pickup trucks but didn't provide specific makes or models. Allegedly, these three sites fronted as repair shops, but in reality, stolen vehicles were set to be dismantled and sold off as part

Cartel Chop Shops Houston Stolen Vehicles Arrests Investigation

