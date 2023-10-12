Carson Hocevar 1-on-1: On battling for truck title, moving to Cup Series in 2024

appeared to be a driver with some talent in the truck series but little direction at the end of 2022 and the start of 2023. He was wrecking other drivers when frustration got the best of him — the worst coming earlier this year at Martinsville — and just wasn't making the best decisions for a driver with his skills.and drove well until a mechanical failure ended his day at WWTR Gateway.

It just made the most sense, honestly. What we were able to do in just a few days notice at Gateway just led me to wanting more. And, thankfully, I'm getting able to run a Cup car even more this year to prepare for next year. The Spire guys really fit my style. They get along with me really well. I get along with them really well.

You've talked about kind of your growth since Martinsville earlier this year.

No. For how comfortable I feel in this car, I feel like I belong here. Honestly, it feels just so big that I don't feel nervous, honestly. I was more nervous driving the Xfinity car than the Cup car because I thought I had to go win right away.

I don't know. I don't know if we'll have that yet. It depends on what rough performance is. When you're a champion, running 15th is a rough performance. For us running 15th, we kind of expect that. Hopefully, we can be bummed about 15th. But I've ran a Cup car a lot of times this year, and I have yet to have where I got out and said,"Man, that was rough. headtopics.com

There's both. I don't look at it as pressure. I look at it like I'm doing all the right things. I don't need to change what I'm doing. I go down on Friday and race for a championship. And I look at that like I'm racing on Sunday. If I drive like a Cup driver, I should have a really good shot to win the championship. If I prepare like a Cup driver, we should have that.

Carson Hocevar to Replace Ty Dillon in Spire Motorsports NASCAR Cup Series Seat in 2024Mike Pryson covered auto racing for the Jackson (Mich.) Citizen Patriot and MLive Media Group from 1991 until joining Autoweek in 2011. He won several Michigan Associated Press and national Associated Press Sports Editors awards for auto racing coverage and was named the 2000 Michigan Auto Racing Fan Club’s Michigan Motorsports Writer of the Year. A Michigan native, Mike spent three years after college working in southwest Florida before realizing that the land of Disney and endless summer was n

