Cars are canceling out San Diego's progress on renewable energy

San Diego has made enormous strides toward getting more of its electricity from renewable sources such as wind and solar in recent years. But, according to the city's latest inventory of greenhouse gas emissions, that progress is being canceled out by the city's biggest source of pollution: cars and trucks.of a climate-monitoring report uploaded to the city's website in March.
City officials have stressed that the long-term trend of declining emissions is more important than year-to-year fluctuations, and that many of the actions the city is taking now — such as allowing more high-density housing in communities that are already less car-dependent — will take years to translate into lower emissions.
But climate hawks argue that San Diego is still far behind on its goal of achieving net-zero emissions in the next 12 years, and that the city is digging itself into a deeper hole by continuing to pursue projects that lead to more driving, such as"Every year that you're not advancing towards achieving those goals, you are falling further and further behind," said Corinna Contreras, policy advocate for the nonprofit watchdog Climate Action Campaign. headtopics.com
The most recent cost estimate for the widening, which requires the city to seize private property, is $39.8 million. The project was allocated $4 million in previous budget yearsJiwan Kohli lives only a half-mile from the project, which would widen Mission Gorge Road and Fairmount Avenue, and would reroute Alvarado Canyon Road through an industrial park. He said traffic had gotten a lot worse in recent years.
Kohli said the benefits didn't seem worth the price tag, and that he'd prefer that the city spend his tax dollars on improving pedestrian access to the Grantville trolley station. He can see the station from his apartment building, but accessing it on foot requires a long and unpleasant detour through noisy streets with poorly maintained sidewalks. headtopics.com