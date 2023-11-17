Carroll Dominates Wolfforth Frenship in Class 6A Division 2 Area-Round Game

Carroll running back Riley Wormley (9) rushed for 153 yards and four touchdowns as the Dragons ran away from Wolfforth Frenship. Southlake Carroll scored on its first six possessions of the game and never looked back in a 49-14 rout of Wolfforth Frenship in a Class 6A Division 2 area-round game on Thursday at Wildcat Stadium on the campus of Abilene Christian University.

Carroll dominated from the start with quarterback Graham Knowles, a Georgia Tech commit, using his accurate right arm to set up touchdowns by the Dragons’ running game. Knowles went 14 of 14 for 192 yards in the first half had a hand in moving Carroll into position for running TDs on each drive. Riley Wormley and Davis Penn benefited, taking turns putting six points on the board. “The defining take away from this game is man we’ve gotta love up our o-linemen because they went to work,” said Knowles, who finished completing a remarkable 20 of 21 passes for 218 yard

