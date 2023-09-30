| Carolyn Hax: Was girlfriend’s dinner with her ex-boss the setup for an affair?

Is the letter writer right to be upset that his girlfriend’s ex-boss took her out to dinner? After they met at his condo first? In my mind, this was a textbook affair setup and/or an upper-manager power play, testing his power over her. She did not share this setup with me until after the fact.

She was oblivious to my concerns regarding the potential professional ramifications of going to an upper manager’s condo, then dinner, right after receiving a new job he was pivotal in her receiving.Did I have the right to be (very) upset about this scenario? She swears it was all business talk and texted me on her drive home.Upset at whom? If this were your girlfriend’s heteroex-boss, then we’d be saying, gosh, what a thoughtful goodbye from a longtime mentor — logically planned, too, since meeting up and then walking meant neither waited around at the restaurant.

So. If you’re upset at the ex-boss, then okay, I guess. The setup did needlessly invite suspicion. But if nothing inappropriate actually happened, then any reason to be (very) upset seems to have expired with the harmless end to their dinner.

