| Carolyn Hax: Mother-in-law sends mom of a newborn girl tips for conceiving a boy

The new mom of a girl is “incandescent with rage” that her mother-in-law emailed her tips for having a boy next time. laugh it off, then that’s always useful. We have only so much bandwidth, so much life, to burn on other people’s stupidities.

If you can’t, then reply: “What are you trying to say?”Share There’s so much room for misinterpretation and hard feelings that asking her to clarify her intent is a logical first step. Either it’ll be benign and you’ll both be past it, it’ll be malignant and you’ll be able to address it promptly and decisively, or she’ll take a hint and back the erf off.· “Thank you for your advice. I’ll give it all the consideration it deserves.”

· “Tell your son. He’s the one who determines the sex of our children.” · Be sure to show your husband the email so you can present a united front. And if he doesn’t see a problem, then that is a whole other problem you will need to deal with.· When something this over-the-top arrives as an email, I treat it as though it does not exist. No response at all. But this is Grandma’s one get-out-of-jail-free card. If she dares a follow-up email, I’d respond, “I have passed your concerns on to Doug. Susan.”

