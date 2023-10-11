Carolyn Hax: Husband, daughter-in-law hit impasse over his alleged alcoholism

A few years back, she and my grandchildren stopped visiting, and when I reached out to my son, he was vague and told me his wife didn’t like to be around alcohol because of her family’s issues.

We apologized for the misunderstanding and agreed not to drink a lot around them. Things were better for a while, until a recent visit, when they left rather abruptly. My son told me later that when the grandchildren were playing hide-and-seek, they had found bottles of alcohol in closets and the guest room where they were staying.

According to my son, she says he has clearly picked a relationship with alcohol over his grandchildren. I think his feelings are hurt by the insinuations. My son is also caught in the middle and not very happy, either. headtopics.com

· This entire issue is between your husband and your daughter-in-law, yet you are the one taking responsibility on your husband’s behalf. · You say, “We see the situation quite differently,” but you have not said, “My husband barely drinks,” “He has never been drunk around the grandchildren” or, “Out of respect for our daughter-in-law’s concerns, we never have more than one drink when we’re with them.

· When your husband stopped going, you did not blame him for refusing to abstain; you blamed your daughter-in-law for hurting his feelings. You think. · You neither drink much nor entertain, but you have liquor bottles stashed in your guest room and in various closets you don’t know about.meeting that’s convenient to where you live. headtopics.com

If I’m wrong, then all you have to lose is an hour or so of your time. Though I urge you to make it two or three meetings before you declare they offer nothing you need to hear.

