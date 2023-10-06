Carolyn Hax: How do first-time parents learn to trust a sitter with their baby?

First-time parents with a 7-month-old. We’d like to go out. We love him but would like some time together, too. Family is not an option to babysit.

Another thing to remember is that what your anxiety tells you is dangerous may not be what is actually dangerous. “Protecting the Gift” by Gavin de Becker talks about this, and I urge you to read it before you hire sitters.

Look around you, too — so many parents, so many care situations, so many microtransactions involving trust between two humans. If you’re preoccupied by the ones that go wrong, then you won’t be able to see the mechanics clearly of the ones that go right. Breathe and gather information and take the tiniest steps. headtopics.com

Any suggestions for being the caregiver to such a needy, needy mother-in-law while trying to take care of a very, very sick spouse?I am so sorry you’re in this jam. Please take it as a get-out-of-guilt-free card: Present the relative as your mother-in-law’s only option for getting to shops and appointments.

Read more:

washingtonpost »

Need advice? Join columnist Carolyn Hax’s weekly chat (Oct. 6 | 12 p.m. ET)Advice columnist Carolyn Hax answers your questions about the strange train we call life.

Carolyn Hax: Is every conversation this couple has automatically confidential?Discussions about a career change expose a couple’s differing views on the privacy of their conversations.

Carolyn Hax: Is the financial-planner friend living large on their life savings?Their financial planner is a 40-year friend who happens to have taken many trips amid “questionable moves” with their savings.

My daughter won’t talk to me about her lip fillers. Give advice to this Hax question.Every week, we ask readers to think like an advice columnist and submit their advice to a question Carolyn Hax hasn’t answered.

On 'Carolyn’s Boy,' Darius Rucker pays loving tribute to his greatest inspiration: his late motherOn Friday, Darius Rucker released “Carolyn's Boy,” an album in tribute to his late mom, who died in 1992 from a heart attack.

On 'Carolyn’s Boy,' Darius Rucker pays loving tribute to his greatest inspiration: his late motherOn Friday, Darius Rucker released “Carolyn's Boy,” an album in tribute to his late mom, who died in 1992 from a heart attack. That was two years before his band, Hootie and the Blowfish, released their debut record “Cracked Rear View.” It went No. 1 and eventually become two-time diamond certified. She didn’t get to experience his incredible success in the rock band, or in the 2000s when he became a Grammy award winning country music superstar. Rucker tells The Associated Press that this album is a collection of joyful songs in honor of his biggest supporter. Ed Sheeran co-wrote on the record and family trio Chapel Hart are featured.