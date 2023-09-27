| Carolyn Hax: He’s adamant his partner is ‘80 percent’ to blame for their issues

Is there any way to make a “hardheaded” partner accept responsibility for more than a small fraction of a couple’s problems? I don’t see what is “supportive” about someone who blames you for your mutual problems. Even if you are, for the sake of argument, terrible, he’s still the one who chooses to stay with someone terrible.

That bumps his share of your problems to 50 percent, unless you’re abusive enough to thwart his agency.I realize you qualified the “supportive” thing by excepting emotional support, but what does that even mean — he literally supports you, like a shelf bracket? He pays for everything? To call someone “supportive” when he blames you for almost everything is like saying he’s helpful except in the sense of making anything easier or better.

So to answer your actual question, if nothing you have done has helped, then there is probably nothing you can do that will help. Except leave, of course. Even if he panic-promises to do better, is this really the way you want to live? Calculating fault?I try to be nice to everyone, even people I don't know very well. My mother was this way, and I always admired that. But my children accuse me of being "fake."

I don’t feel fake. I will go out of my way to be friendly to people whether I know them or not. I am a bit of an introvert, so I pull myself out of my cave and try to make my interactions with people as pleasant as possible. This, to me, is the right thing to do.But when my kids, and some of them are adults now, accuse me of “acting” or “pretending” and ask me why I would be nice to someone I don’t even know, I just can’t come up with an answer that satisfies them. Any thoughts?“I want people to be nice to me, so I do the same for them.”I mean, if they want to handle interactions with strangers differently, then they can have at it. You do this ultimately for yourself. But I don’t understand their entitlement to comment on your choices. Unless you’re all talking about those choices for some other reason, and it comes up in that context?

Maybe that’s better than explaining yourself — asking them why they feel the need to bring this up, and why they presume to correct you.· My mom was a trained public speaker. The mom at home had rules and couldn’t cook and stayed up half the night grading papers. I resented her public “performance” because it was much more visibly caring and interested and lively than the mom I had at home. Why was I not worth the effort, but strangers were? So listen to your kids. What is it that bothers them, and why?

· I’m the same way. It makes me feel better about myself, and makes interactions with others go smoother. I really hope my kids follow suit in treating others like this.