Carolyn Hax: Children of divorce more excited about mom’s new baby than dad’s

I’ve been happily married to my husband for two years, and we have a beautiful almost-3-year-old son. I was always disappointed that my teenage stepchildren never seemed that interested in or excited about their little brother, but marked it down to teenage self-involvement.

For example, they may be closer to their mom than their dad. Boom, done. Doesn’t mean your husband isn’t wonderful, your marriage isn’t wonderful, your son isn’t wonderful. It just is. The pull of history is strong.

Or, of course, they may blame your husband for the split, not their mom, which carries over, however unfairly. Or, maybe they and/or their paternal grandma resent you, distrust you or feel you don’t need them, or whatever, based on some real or imagined experience they had with you when you got together with your husband. Remarriages involving kids are crisscrossed with misunderstandings and jumped-to conclusions and raw nerves. headtopics.com

Again — so many reasons that might be out of your reach. And maybe the ex really did need support in the form of shower gifts. So you have two choices: Love your child and your little family and embrace your stepchildren where they are, no questions asked — or dwell on the enthusiasm gap and gather up all the little bad feelings into a single significant grudge, tainting every relationship involved.· This is the situation in this family.

