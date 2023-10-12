Caroline Ellison, the star witness in the Sam Bankman-Fried criminal trial, testified that SBF tried to use identities linked to Thai sex workers to unfreeze funds before bribing Chinese officials for millions.Caroline Ellison, the former romantic partner of embattled FTX founder Sam “SBF” Bankman-Fried and the former CEO of Alameda Research,In her Oct.

Ellison testified that Bankman-Fried ordered her and other FTX employees to delete all related messages sent via the encrypted messaging app Signal. However, before bribing Chinese officials, Ellison said they attempted to hire a local lawyer in China who could help with negotiations with the government.

After attempts with lawyers were unsuccessful, Ellison claimed that Bankman-Fried attempted to use wallets of “other people’s accounts” to unsuccessfully access the funds. This included what turned out to be Thai sex workers. headtopics.com

Ellison said, “On OKX, we made several accounts using the IDs of different people who I believe were Thai prostitutes, and we tried to basically have our main account lose money and have those other accounts make money, so do very imbalanced trades between the two accounts so those other accounts would be able to make money and withdraw it.

According to a post on X (formerly Twitter) from a witness in the courtroom, Ellison must return on Oct. 12 for a cross-examination from SBF’s lawyer, Mark Cohen. Oh, she has to (come back tomorrow) - now for cross examination by Bankman-Fried's lawyer Mark Cohen, which began a big slow and disorganized at the end of today's session. We'll see tomorrow - I aim to be live tweeting it, starting at 9:30 amSBF faces 13 charges. The first seven charges of fraud are being heard in his current trial, which began on Oct. headtopics.com

However, in a second trial scheduled for March 2024, he faces six additional charges, including bank fraud and foreign bribery conspiracy charges. Bankman-Fried has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Read more:

Cointelegraph »

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

LIVE: Caroline Ellison, Ex-Alameda CEO and SBF's Ex, Takes the StandDanny is CoinDesk's Managing Editor for Data & Tokens. He owns BTC, ETH and SOL.

Caroline Ellison tells court that SBF directed her to commit crimesFormer Alameda Research CEO Caroline Ellison said Sam Bankman-Fried directed her to commit crimes that eventually led to their downfall.

SBF Trial Today: Live Updates as Caroline Ellison Takes the StandFormer Alameda Research CEO Caroline Ellison is set to testify today at Sam Bankman-Fried's fraud trial over the failure of crypto firm FTX. Wall Street Journal reporters will bring you live updates.

Caroline Ellison Testifies in SBF Trial: 5 TakeawaysThe prosecution's star witness in the criminal fraud trial of FTX co-founder Sam Bankman-Fried said Alameda Research took “around $14 billion” from clients.

Key witness in trial, Caroline Ellison says SBF was always in chargeThe longtime executive in Bankman-Fried's companies and his former romantic partner, has probably been the most hotly anticipated witness in the case.

Inside the trial: Caroline Ellison dishes on SBF's unyielding hunger for capitalEllison's testimony paints a picture of Bankman-Fried as willing to do anything to secure billions in capital — even risk his empire.