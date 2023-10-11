ByCaroline Ellison, former CEO of Alameda Research founded by Sam Bankman-Fried, exits Manhattan federal court after testifying, Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023, in New York.

Testifying in federal court in Manhattan, she recalled that Bankman-Fried said he wanted to do the greatest good for the greatest number of people and that rules like “don't lie” or “don't steal” must sometimes be set aside.

She said she had a “feeling of relief” when the public learned of what went on because it was “something I had been dreading for the last several months.” She said she once created seven different balance sheets after Bankman-Fried directed her to find ways to conceal things that might look bad to Alameda's lenders. headtopics.com

“In June 2022, we were in the bad situation and I was concerned that if anybody found out, it would all come crashing down,” she said. “I was terrified,” she said. “This was what I had been worried about the past several months and it was finally happening.”to the United States from the Bahamas.

Star witness Caroline Ellison says FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried hoped to be U.S. president somedayCaroline Ellison, the tech executive who ran Sam Bankman-Fried 's hedge fund while sometimes dating him, testified Tuesday that he directed her to commit crimes before his cryptocurrency empire collapsed last November. She also revealed that her former boss thought he might be U.S. president someday.

Sam Bankman-Fried Trial Day 7: Caroline Ellison Testifies on FTX's CollapseFormer Alameda Research CEO Caroline Ellison is set to testify for a second day at Sam Bankman-Fried's fraud trial over the failure of crypto firm FTX. Wall Street Journal reporters will bring you live updates.

Sam Bankman-Fried Trial: Caroline Ellison Testifies on FTX's CollapseFormer Alameda Research CEO Caroline Ellison is set to testify for a second day at Sam Bankman-Fried's fraud trial over the failure of crypto firm FTX. Wall Street Journal reporters will bring you live updates.

Star witness Caroline Ellison starts testimony at FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried's trialThe trial of FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried has taken a star turn as his former fellow top executive and ex-girlfriend Caroline Ellison began testifying against him.

Sam Bankman-Fried 'directed me' to commit fraud, former FTX executive Caroline Ellison saysCaroline Ellison takes the stand to testify against the former FTX co-founder as the high-profile case enters a second week.

Caroline Ellison blames Sam Bankman-Fried for misuse of FTX user funds at trialFormer Alameda Research CEO Caroline Ellison took the stand at Sam Bankman-Fried’s criminal trial, admitting to fraud and providing misleading balance sheets for investors.