Carolina Panthers vs. Detroit Lions FREE LIVE STREAM (10/8/23): Watch NFL Week 5 online | Time, TV, Channel

Detroit Lions receiver Jameson Willams (9) stretches alongside quarterbacks David Blough (18), Jared Goff (16) and Teddy Bridgewater (10) before an NFL football practice, Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023, in Allen Park, Mich. Williams was expected to speak to reporters for the first time since the NFL reduced his suspension for gambling.

PANTHERS PLAYER TO WATCH: Rookie QB Bryce Young. The No. 1 pick in the draft has two TD passes, two INTs and two lost fumbles. He’s averaging fewer than 168 yards passing and has just two completions of 20-plus yards.

LIONS PLAYER TO WATCH: DE Aidan Hutchinson. He is tied for the league lead with 27 pressures, tied for second in the NFL with 19 hurries and has 3 1/2 sacks over the past two games after no sacks in the first two games. headtopics.com

KEY MATCHUP: Young vs. Detroit’s defense. The Panthers have scored just two TDs in 12 quarters with Young, who has started three games. They’ve allowed Young to be sacked 11 times, including five in the second half against Minnesota. The Lions, who are leading the league in run defense, have eight players with at least one sack and a total of 13 sacks.

KEY INJURIES: The Panthers might miss defensive starters CB Donte Jackson (shoulder) and S Xavier Woods (hamstring) in addition to having LB Shaq Thompson and CB Jaycee Horn on injured reserve. ... G Austin Corbett, who tore a knee ligament in the last game of 2022, was cleared to practice this week. ... Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown (abdomen) did not practice Wednesday. ... headtopics.com

SERIES NOTES: With a chance to move into playoff position last season, the Lions lost by two TDs and allowed Carolina to have a franchise-record 570 yards — including 320 rushing — in one of two losses over the final 10 games. ... The Panthers have won two straight, four of five and eight of the past 10 in the series.

Read more:

njdotcom »

How to Watch the Carolina Panthers vs. Detroit Lions Game Online Today: Start Time, Live StreamThe Carolina Panthers travel to Detroit to take on the Lions today. Here's how to watch the game at home.

Carolina Panthers vs Detroit Lions Line MovementCarolina Panthers vs Detroit Lions

Carolina Panthers vs Detroit Lions - October 08, 2023Montgomery looks to follow up 141 Yds, 3 TDs game as Lions play host to Panthers in Ford Field

Carolina Panthers at Detroit Lions: How to watch the Week 5 NFC matchup (10/8/2023)Stream movies and TV live online.

Detroit Lions Carolina Panthers NFL Week 5 Live BlogThe All Lions live blog will keep you updated from Ford Field Sunday.

Detroit Lions David Montgomery 42-yard TD run vs Carolina Panthers - ESPNMontgomery's score capped a three-play, 1:17-minute drive in which the Lions took a 7-0 lead over the Carolina Panthers.