Carolina Panthers guard Chandler Zavala taken to hospital after suffering a neck injury

DETROIT — The rookie was injured on a running play and the medical staff took time to secure his neck with a brace. He was placed on a backboard and onto the back of a cart. Carolina’s players left the sideline to be near their injured teammate and surrounded the cart before Zavala was removed from the field.

Zavala gave a thumbs-up while being carted off the field. The Lions left their sideline in a show of support for Zavala, who drew cheers from the crowd as he was taken for further evaluation. The Panthers drafted Zavala in the fourth round out of North Carolina State. Nash Jensen, an undrafted rookie from North Dakota State, filled in for Zavala at left guard.

Read more:

NBCNews »

Panthers rookie guard Chandler Zavala taken to hospital with neck injury against LionsCarolina Panthers guard Chandler Zavala was taken to a hospital after being carted off the field with a neck injury late in the first quarter against the Detroit Lions on Sunday. The rookie was injured on a running play and the medical staff took time to secure his neck with a brace. Zavala was placed on a backboard and onto the back of a cart. Zavala gave a thumbs-up while being carted off the field. Carolina’s players left the sideline to be near their injured teammate and surrounded the cart

Panthers rookie Chandler Zavala hospitalized with neck injury after scary injury in DetroitCarolina Panthers left guard Chandler Zavala was hospitalized with a neck injury following a frightening scene in Sunday's game against the Detroit Lions.

Panthers rookie Chandler Zavala hospitalized with neck injury after scary injury in DetroitCarolina Panthers left guard Chandler Zavala was hospitalized with a neck injury following a frightening scene in Sunday's game against the Detroit Lions.

Panthers’ Chandler Zavala hospitalized after suffering scary neck injury vs LionsCarolina Panthers offensive lineman Chandler Zavala was taken off the field on a backboard and rushed to the hospital with a neck injury during Sunday's game against the Detroit Lions.

Detroit Lions David Montgomery 42-yard TD run vs Carolina Panthers - ESPNMontgomery's score capped a three-play, 1:17-minute drive in which the Lions took a 7-0 lead over the Carolina Panthers.

Detroit Lions Carolina Panthers NFL Week 5 Live BlogThe All Lions live blog will keep you updated from Ford Field Sunday.